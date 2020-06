Amenities

August 2020 Pre-Lease. Great Location Less than two miles from TAMU on shuttle route. 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath - 2 story TH with tree shaded fenced yard. Off street parking behind unit with ample parking for tenants. This unit will have new wood look vinyl flooring throughout the whole unit and new stainless-steel appliances at move-in. Lawn care provided. Under New Management as of March 2020. Come take a look!

*** Pictures are from 1207 unit next door ****