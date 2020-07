Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

August 2020 Pre-Lease. Great Location Less than two miles from TAMU on shuttle route. 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath - 2 story TH with tree shaded fenced yard. Off street parking behind unit with ample parking for tenants. Carpet in bedrooms only & stairs. Lawn care provided. Under New Management as of March 2020. Come take a look!



*** Pictures are from 1207 unit next door ****