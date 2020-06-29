1200 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX 77840 Wolf Pen Creek District
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house centrally located just off of Harvey Road. House features washer/dryer connection, garage, fenced yard, and fireplace. New ceramic floor in the living room and hallway; New Carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
