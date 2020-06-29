All apartments in College Station
1200 Bayou Woods Drive
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1200 Bayou Woods Drive

1200 Bayou Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Bayou Woods Drive, College Station, TX 77840
Wolf Pen Creek District

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath house centrally located just off of Harvey Road. House features washer/dryer connection, garage, fenced yard, and fireplace. New ceramic floor in the living room and hallway; New Carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have any available units?
1200 Bayou Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Station, TX.
What amenities does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have?
Some of 1200 Bayou Woods Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Bayou Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Bayou Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Bayou Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Bayou Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Bayou Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
