College Station, TX
111 KLEINE Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 2:05 AM

111 KLEINE Lane

111 Kleine Ln ·
Location

111 Kleine Ln, College Station, TX 77845
Edelweiss Gartens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1254 sqft

Amenities

ceiling fan
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
game room
LOOK AND LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS AND PAY HALF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT! FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE, move in in July! Don't miss the opportunity to rent a duplex so spacious that it feels like a single family home! Located in Edelweiss Gartens, this 4 bedroom home features raised ceilings, carpet and tile floors, all white kitchen appliances, and a very large back yard. There is an extra room that would make a great 5th bedroom, game room or study. Just minutes away from TAMU campus, shopping, and restaurants. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 KLEINE Lane have any available units?
111 KLEINE Lane has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 KLEINE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
111 KLEINE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 KLEINE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Station.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane offer parking?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane have a pool?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane have accessible units?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 KLEINE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 KLEINE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
