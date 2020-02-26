111 KLEINE Lane

Amenities

LOOK AND LEASE WITHIN 24 HOURS AND PAY HALF THE SECURITY DEPOSIT! FALL 2020 PRE-LEASE, move in in July! Don't miss the opportunity to rent a duplex so spacious that it feels like a single family home! Located in Edelweiss Gartens, this 4 bedroom home features raised ceilings, carpet and tile floors, all white kitchen appliances, and a very large back yard. There is an extra room that would make a great 5th bedroom, game room or study. Just minutes away from TAMU campus, shopping, and restaurants. A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.