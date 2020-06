Amenities

House - Recent construction (2015) few blocks away from A&M Campus in the Southside Neighborhood. Ultra stylish 4 bedroom with private bathrooms (4.5 bath). House within walking distance to Kyle Field. Wonderful balcony - great for hanging out! Enormous open concept kitchen/living/dining. Walk-in closets. High ceilings. Recessed lighting throughout the home. Fenced-in backyard. Parking in the rear behind fenced backyard. Stainless steel appliances and laundry room with washer/dryer provided. Granite counter tops with large center island and bar top. The house available is 1132 Oney Hervey same front entrance, green in color.



Check our virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jd6yg8p8ho5&brand=0



