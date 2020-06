Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR A JULY MOVE IN! This home is located just off of Texas Avenue across from Texas A & M University in the College Hills area. Even though it is listed as a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, there is a 4th room that may be used as a bedroom or study. The home has hardwood floors throughout the living areas. Bathrooms are recently updated. The yard is very nice sized and has large trees. This home is well priced and is a great value! Schedule your viewing today!