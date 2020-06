Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Check out this 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse on TAMU shuttle. New carpet. Washer and Dryer included. Downstairs has living room, large kitchen with pantry, laundry and half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with enormous walk-in closets and full bathroom. Each bedroom has separate sink. Great location close to everything. Across street from dog park.