Coleman, TX
1305 Westhill Lane
1305 Westhill Lane

1305 Westhill Ln · No Longer Available
1305 Westhill Ln, Coleman, TX 76834

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fire pit
fireplace
oven
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Super cute home with an open floor plan and enclosed sun room. Living room has a fireplace with brick surround and a great flow to the dining room or office. 4 bedrooms with the 4th bedroom that could also be an office or additional living room. The sunroom is a wonderful addition for both an extension to the indoor and outdoor living. The backyard has a patio area with a fire pit, storage, and is fenced. Pets accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Size, Breed, Number restrictions may apply.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1305 Westhill Lane have any available units?
1305 Westhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coleman, TX.
What amenities does 1305 Westhill Lane have?
Some of 1305 Westhill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Westhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Westhill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Westhill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1305 Westhill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane offer parking?
No, 1305 Westhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Westhill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane have a pool?
No, 1305 Westhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 1305 Westhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Westhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Westhill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Westhill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
