1305 Westhill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fire pit fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Super cute home with an open floor plan and enclosed sun room. Living room has a fireplace with brick surround and a great flow to the dining room or office. 4 bedrooms with the 4th bedroom that could also be an office or additional living room. The sunroom is a wonderful addition for both an extension to the indoor and outdoor living. The backyard has a patio area with a fire pit, storage, and is fenced. Pets accepted with owner approval and additional deposit. Size, Breed, Number restrictions may apply.