Cockrell Hill, TX
Cedar Square
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:15 AM

Cedar Square

404 Andrews Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

404 Andrews Avenue, Cockrell Hill, TX 75211

Amenities

pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Square have any available units?
Cedar Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cockrell Hill, TX.
Is Cedar Square currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Square pet-friendly?
No, Cedar Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cockrell Hill.
Does Cedar Square offer parking?
No, Cedar Square does not offer parking.
Does Cedar Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Square have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Square has a pool.
Does Cedar Square have accessible units?
No, Cedar Square does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Cedar Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Square have units with air conditioning?
No, Cedar Square does not have units with air conditioning.

