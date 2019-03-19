This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 322 Queenstown Road have any available units?
322 Queenstown Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
What amenities does 322 Queenstown Road have?
Some of 322 Queenstown Road's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 Queenstown Road currently offering any rent specials?
322 Queenstown Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 Queenstown Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 322 Queenstown Road is pet friendly.
Does 322 Queenstown Road offer parking?
No, 322 Queenstown Road does not offer parking.
Does 322 Queenstown Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 322 Queenstown Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 Queenstown Road have a pool?
No, 322 Queenstown Road does not have a pool.
Does 322 Queenstown Road have accessible units?
No, 322 Queenstown Road does not have accessible units.
Does 322 Queenstown Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 322 Queenstown Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 322 Queenstown Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 322 Queenstown Road has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)