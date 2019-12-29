All apartments in Cloverleaf
Last updated December 29 2019

222 Holyhead Dr

222 Holyhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Holyhead Drive, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently renovated, lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home!! Located in a quite neighborhood. Open living areas and large backyard. Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Holyhead Dr have any available units?
222 Holyhead Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
What amenities does 222 Holyhead Dr have?
Some of 222 Holyhead Dr's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Holyhead Dr currently offering any rent specials?
222 Holyhead Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Holyhead Dr pet-friendly?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr offer parking?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr does not offer parking.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr have a pool?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr does not have a pool.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr have accessible units?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Holyhead Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Holyhead Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 222 Holyhead Dr has units with air conditioning.

