All apartments in Cloverleaf
Find more places like 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cloverleaf, TX
/
14200 McNair Street- Unit 6
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:45 AM

14200 McNair Street- Unit 6

14200 Mc Nair Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14200 Mc Nair Street, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1650 SQFT warehouse commercial space has an office and a bathroom. Call 832-541-3796.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have any available units?
14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
Is 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 pet-friendly?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cloverleaf.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 offer parking?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not offer parking.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14200 McNair Street- Unit 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXCrosby, TXDayton, TXFriendswood, TX
Seabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXMont Belvieu, TXManvel, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXJersey Village, TXHitchcock, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine