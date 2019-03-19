All apartments in Cloverleaf
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13710 Oleoke Ln.

13710 Oleoke Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13710 Oleoke Lane, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Woodforest. Home features new paint, new flooring, new granite throughout the home. Easy access to I-10 and Uvalde.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4502642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have any available units?
13710 Oleoke Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
What amenities does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have?
Some of 13710 Oleoke Ln.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13710 Oleoke Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
13710 Oleoke Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13710 Oleoke Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13710 Oleoke Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 13710 Oleoke Ln. offers parking.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13710 Oleoke Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have a pool?
No, 13710 Oleoke Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have accessible units?
No, 13710 Oleoke Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13710 Oleoke Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13710 Oleoke Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13710 Oleoke Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

