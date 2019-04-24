All apartments in Cloverleaf
Find more places like 13706 Oleoke Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cloverleaf, TX
/
13706 Oleoke Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:13 PM

13706 Oleoke Lane

13706 Oleoke Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13706 Oleoke Lane, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,552 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have any available units?
13706 Oleoke Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
What amenities does 13706 Oleoke Lane have?
Some of 13706 Oleoke Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13706 Oleoke Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13706 Oleoke Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13706 Oleoke Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13706 Oleoke Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13706 Oleoke Lane offers parking.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13706 Oleoke Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have a pool?
No, 13706 Oleoke Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have accessible units?
No, 13706 Oleoke Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13706 Oleoke Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13706 Oleoke Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13706 Oleoke Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TX
Texas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXChannelview, TXDeer Park, TXLa Porte, TXCrosby, TXDayton, TXFriendswood, TX
Seabrook, TXNassau Bay, TXMont Belvieu, TXManvel, TXBellaire, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXJersey Village, TXHitchcock, TXTomball, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine