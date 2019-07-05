All apartments in Cloverleaf
111 Black Rock Rd.

111 Black Rock Road · No Longer Available
Location

111 Black Rock Road, Cloverleaf, TX 77015
Cloverleaf

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Nicely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Woodforest. House features freshly painted walls throughout, new flooring, new granite countertops in the kitchen and the bathrooms. Huge back yard and easy access to Beltway 8.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4998282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have any available units?
111 Black Rock Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cloverleaf, TX.
What amenities does 111 Black Rock Rd. have?
Some of 111 Black Rock Rd.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Black Rock Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
111 Black Rock Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Black Rock Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Black Rock Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 111 Black Rock Rd. offers parking.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Black Rock Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have a pool?
No, 111 Black Rock Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have accessible units?
No, 111 Black Rock Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Black Rock Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Black Rock Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Black Rock Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

