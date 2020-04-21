All apartments in Cleveland
10139 Plum Grove Road
10139 Plum Grove Road

10139 Plum Grove Rd · (972) 703-2188
Location

10139 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland, TX 77327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have any available units?
10139 Plum Grove Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10139 Plum Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Plum Grove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Plum Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10139 Plum Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road offer parking?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have a pool?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.

