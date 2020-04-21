Sign Up
Home
/
Cleveland, TX
/
10139 Plum Grove Road
Last updated April 21 2020
Check Availability
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10139 Plum Grove Road
10139 Plum Grove Rd
·
(972) 703-2188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
10139 Plum Grove Rd, Cleveland, TX 77327
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Rently
4 Bedrooms
Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now
$1,450
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1677 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have any available units?
10139 Plum Grove Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 10139 Plum Grove Road currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Plum Grove Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Plum Grove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10139 Plum Grove Road is pet friendly.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road offer parking?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not offer parking.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have a pool?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have a pool.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have accessible units?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10139 Plum Grove Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10139 Plum Grove Road does not have units with air conditioning.
