Cleburne Terrace

Amenities
Area: South Ft Worth
Cleburne 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $989 / 742 sq ft
Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators
*pics are of model apartments at this location*
