Cleburne, TX
Cleburne Terrace
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:16 PM

Cleburne Terrace

1661 Woodard Street · (972) 748-3705
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Woodard Street, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Area: South Ft Worth
Cleburne 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $989 / 742 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Club house, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Volleyball, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1008

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cleburne Terrace have any available units?
Cleburne Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleburne, TX.
What amenities does Cleburne Terrace have?
Some of Cleburne Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cleburne Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Cleburne Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cleburne Terrace pet-friendly?
No, Cleburne Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does Cleburne Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace does offer parking.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cleburne Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cleburne Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has a pool.
Does Cleburne Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has accessible units.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Cleburne Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cleburne Terrace has units with air conditioning.
