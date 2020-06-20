All apartments in Cleburne
Last updated May 4 2020 at 2:05 AM

815 Woodward Ave

815 Woodard Avenue · (972) 748-3705
Location

815 Woodard Avenue, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
business center
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Area: South Ft Worth
Cleburne 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $823 / 661 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Business center, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 294

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Woodward Ave have any available units?
815 Woodward Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleburne, TX.
What amenities does 815 Woodward Ave have?
Some of 815 Woodward Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Woodward Ave currently offering any rent specials?
815 Woodward Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Woodward Ave pet-friendly?
No, 815 Woodward Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does 815 Woodward Ave offer parking?
Yes, 815 Woodward Ave does offer parking.
Does 815 Woodward Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Woodward Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Woodward Ave have a pool?
Yes, 815 Woodward Ave has a pool.
Does 815 Woodward Ave have accessible units?
No, 815 Woodward Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Woodward Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 815 Woodward Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 815 Woodward Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 815 Woodward Ave has units with air conditioning.
