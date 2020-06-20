All apartments in Cleburne
216 Lovelady
216 Lovelady

216 Lovelady Street · No Longer Available
Location

216 Lovelady Street, Cleburne, TX 76033

Amenities

granite counters
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand New 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a Corner lot - New 3 bedroom 2 baths 2 car garage home on a corner lot. Split bedroom, granite countertops.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Lovelady have any available units?
216 Lovelady doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cleburne, TX.
Is 216 Lovelady currently offering any rent specials?
216 Lovelady isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Lovelady pet-friendly?
No, 216 Lovelady is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does 216 Lovelady offer parking?
Yes, 216 Lovelady does offer parking.
Does 216 Lovelady have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 Lovelady does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Lovelady have a pool?
No, 216 Lovelady does not have a pool.
Does 216 Lovelady have accessible units?
No, 216 Lovelady does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Lovelady have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Lovelady does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Lovelady have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Lovelady has units with air conditioning.
