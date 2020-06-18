All apartments in Cleburne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1419 C KILPATRICK

1419 Kilpatrick Ct · (817) 517-7699
Location

1419 Kilpatrick Ct, Cleburne, TX 76033

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1419 C KILPATRICK · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One bedroom apartment - Recently updated with new exterior siding & paint, interior paint, and newer flooring. Water & trash paid with access to community pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4095505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have any available units?
1419 C KILPATRICK has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1419 C KILPATRICK have?
Some of 1419 C KILPATRICK's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 C KILPATRICK currently offering any rent specials?
1419 C KILPATRICK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 C KILPATRICK pet-friendly?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cleburne.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK offer parking?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK does offer parking.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have a pool?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has a pool.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have accessible units?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has units with air conditioning.

