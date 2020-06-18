Sign Up
Home
/
Cleburne, TX
/
1419 C KILPATRICK
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM
1419 C KILPATRICK
1419 Kilpatrick Ct
·
(817) 517-7699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1419 Kilpatrick Ct, Cleburne, TX 76033
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent
1 Bedroom
Unit 1419 C KILPATRICK · Avail. now
$850
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
One bedroom apartment - Recently updated with new exterior siding & paint, interior paint, and newer flooring. Water & trash paid with access to community pool.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4095505)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have any available units?
1419 C KILPATRICK has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1419 C KILPATRICK have?
Some of 1419 C KILPATRICK's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1419 C KILPATRICK currently offering any rent specials?
1419 C KILPATRICK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 C KILPATRICK pet-friendly?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cleburne
.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK offer parking?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK does offer parking.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have a pool?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has a pool.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have accessible units?
No, 1419 C KILPATRICK does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 C KILPATRICK have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1419 C KILPATRICK has units with air conditioning.
