Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

All brick home located on quiet cul-de-sac, sprinkler system, hardwood floors, ceramic, tile, energy efficient double pane windows, solar screens, finished garage with composite/epoxy flooring with custom built cabinets. Den wired for surround sound, sunny & bright breakfast room. Walk across the street to WILLIAMS ELEMENTARY, the YMCA & shopping at the Villagio. Easy access to 99/Grand Parkway, I-10, & Westpark Tollway. URBAN SUBURBIA AT IT'S BEST!