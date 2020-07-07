All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:48 PM

3229 Bend Willow Lane

3229 Bend Willow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3229 Bend Willow Lane, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful MOVE-IN READY 4 bed 3.5 bath home is amazing! Upon entry you are greeted by both a living room with a soaring 2-story ceiling & an elegant dining room with direct kitchen access; it's an entertainer's dream come true! After passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring hardwood floors, built-in cabinets/bookshelves, a stone fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, a built-in wine fridge & cabinets that provide unmatched storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious 1st floor master suite complete with a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a walk-in closet, a garden soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a central game room & all 3 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a backyard with plenty of green space & a huge open patio! NEVER FLOODED! Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have any available units?
3229 Bend Willow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have?
Some of 3229 Bend Willow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3229 Bend Willow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Bend Willow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Bend Willow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Bend Willow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3229 Bend Willow Lane offers parking.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Bend Willow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have a pool?
No, 3229 Bend Willow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3229 Bend Willow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3229 Bend Willow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Bend Willow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Bend Willow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

