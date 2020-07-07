3229 Bend Willow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful MOVE-IN READY 4 bed 3.5 bath home is amazing! Upon entry you are greeted by both a living room with a soaring 2-story ceiling & an elegant dining room with direct kitchen access; it's an entertainer's dream come true! After passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring hardwood floors, built-in cabinets/bookshelves, a stone fireplace & a wall of windows that shower the space in natural sunlight! Create your favorite recipes in the gorgeous kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, a built-in wine fridge & cabinets that provide unmatched storage space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious 1st floor master suite complete with a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a walk-in closet, a garden soaking tub & a tiled walk-in shower! The 2nd floor houses a central game room & all 3 secondary bedrooms! The home also has a backyard with plenty of green space & a huge open patio! NEVER FLOODED! Don't miss out!