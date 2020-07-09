23810 Allingham Lane

Amenities
Recently updated home zoned to highly acclaimed schools! Large heated pool and spa. Super location! Large open floor plan. Huge utility & pantry. Extra storage! Large island kitchen, study w/French doors, huge master w/sitting area, large his/hers closets. Gameroom, large secondary bedrooms upstairs. Access to all Cinco amenities including Beach Club, Water Park, Tennis, Lakes! Walk to nature trail. Close to Westpark, Grand Pkwy & I-10. Available for move in November 1, 2018. Tenant will maintain yard and pool.