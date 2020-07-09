Rent Calculator
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:37 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22938 Jamie Brook Lane
22938 Jamie Brook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
22938 Jamie Brook Lane, Cinco Ranch, TX 77494
Cinco Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have any available units?
22938 Jamie Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cinco Ranch, TX
.
What amenities does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have?
Some of 22938 Jamie Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22938 Jamie Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
22938 Jamie Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22938 Jamie Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch
.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane has accessible units.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 22938 Jamie Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 22938 Jamie Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
