22526 WILDWOOD GROVE DRIVE

YOU'LL LOVE THIS WELL-MAINTAINED ONE-STORY PERRY HOME in beloved Cornerstone Place! Crown molding...LIGHT & BRIGHT Texas-sized Kitchen with STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES...OVERSIZED FAMILY ROOM with romantic brick-hearth fireplace...elegant Formal Dining Room...HUGE MASTER RETREAT with vaulted ceiling, two walk-ins, whirlpool tub & separate shower...spacious secondary bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Outside: mature trees, long driveway, detached garage and right-size backyard. Convenient location...quiet and well-maintained, kid-friendly neighborhood with nearby park & pool. Great Katy ISD schools: Fielder/Cinco Ranch JH/Cinco Ranch HS! CALL NOW for a private showing.