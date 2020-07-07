All apartments in Cinco Ranch
Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:37 PM

21214 Crystal Greens Drive

21214 Crystal Greens Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21214 Crystal Greens Drive, Cinco Ranch, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous updated two story home in the Kelliwood Greens subdivision of Cinco Ranch. Large back yard with swimming pool! 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home, open office with french doors and great lighting. Lots of cabinet space and walk in pantry. HUGE master bedroom with patio access! Master bath offers dual sinks and large shower with a beautiful freestanding tub. Pool and yard maintenance included! Zoned to excellent Katy ISD schools and conveniently located with easy access to 99 and I-10. Minutes from LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, and HEB! See this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have any available units?
21214 Crystal Greens Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cinco Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have?
Some of 21214 Crystal Greens Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21214 Crystal Greens Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21214 Crystal Greens Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21214 Crystal Greens Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cinco Ranch.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive offers parking.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive has a pool.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have accessible units?
No, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21214 Crystal Greens Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21214 Crystal Greens Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

