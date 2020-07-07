21214 Crystal Greens Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous updated two story home in the Kelliwood Greens subdivision of Cinco Ranch. Large back yard with swimming pool! 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home, open office with french doors and great lighting. Lots of cabinet space and walk in pantry. HUGE master bedroom with patio access! Master bath offers dual sinks and large shower with a beautiful freestanding tub. Pool and yard maintenance included! Zoned to excellent Katy ISD schools and conveniently located with easy access to 99 and I-10. Minutes from LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe's, and HEB! See this home today!