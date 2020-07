Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking pool hot tub

The gorgeous executive rental features a wonderfully decorated interior, gorgeous bath and kitchen remodels, and a sparkling pool perfect for entertaining. Chef's kitchen with pull outs and custom cabinetry. Updated colors and styles throughout the home. Recent hardware and paint. Nearby great schools, golf course and dining. Gated community with golf course views welcomes you.