572 SADDLE BACK TRAIL

Amenities
4 Bed 2.5 Bath, 2382 sq ft Home. Tile Floors throughout First Floor, carpet in Masters. High Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen w/Beautiful Dark Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Larg Living Room. Master Bed Down w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Sinks. 3 Bedrooms, Game Room Up. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Storage Shed. Comm Playground. Close to I-35, 1604, Randolph.