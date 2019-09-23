All apartments in Cibolo
572 SADDLE BACK TRAIL
Last updated September 23 2019

572 SADDLE BACK TRAIL

572 Saddle Back Trail · No Longer Available
Location

572 Saddle Back Trail, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
4 Bed 2.5 Bath, 2382 sq ft Home. Tile Floors throughout First Floor, carpet in Masters. High Ceilings, Neutral Colors, Blinds throughout. Formal Dining Room. Kitchen w/Beautiful Dark Granite Counters, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook. Fridge, Flat-top Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Larg Living Room. Master Bed Down w/Ceiling Fan, Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Jacuzzi Tub, Dual Sinks. 3 Bedrooms, Game Room Up. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Storage Shed. Comm Playground. Close to I-35, 1604, Randolph.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

