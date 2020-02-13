All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated February 13 2020 at 6:11 AM

529 Saddlehorn Way

529 Saddlehorn Way · No Longer Available
Location

529 Saddlehorn Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful & well-maintained 2-story w/nice updates! Awesome landscaping, sprinkler system, front & back covered patios. 1st floor has 9' ceilings, crown molding, brushed bronze fixtures, and wood laminate flooring. Open eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & walk-in pantry. Master downstairs, full bath w/sep. tub & shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet w/custom shelves. Home automation, solar screens, security system, 2 car garage + storage, water softener, & shed. A MUST SEE
Beautiful & well-maintained 2-story w/nice updates! Awesome landscaping, sprinkler system, front & back covered patios. 1st floor has 9' ceilings, crown molding, brushed bronze fixtures, and wood laminate flooring. Open eat-in Kitchen w/breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & walk-in pantry. Master downstairs, full bath w/sep. tub & shower, dual vanities & walk-in closet w/custom shelves. Home automation, solar screens, security system, 2 car garage + storage, water softener, & shed. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have any available units?
529 Saddlehorn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 529 Saddlehorn Way have?
Some of 529 Saddlehorn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Saddlehorn Way currently offering any rent specials?
529 Saddlehorn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Saddlehorn Way pet-friendly?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way offer parking?
Yes, 529 Saddlehorn Way offers parking.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have a pool?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way does not have a pool.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have accessible units?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Saddlehorn Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Saddlehorn Way does not have units with air conditioning.

