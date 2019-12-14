All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 413 Albarella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
413 Albarella
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

413 Albarella

413 Albarella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

413 Albarella, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
413 Albarella Available 12/23/19 Beautiful Single Story - Beautiful single story family home**like new**study near entry**high ceilings throughout**gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42 in cabinets ** over sized island** stainless steel appliances ** kitchen overlooks family room ** dual masters**separate vanities, garden tub, walk in shower **8 ft doors** 4 BR 3 full BTH**3 car garage** water softener** sprinkler system** covered patio** located close to Randolph AFB** community pool, park basketball & tennis courts**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2805706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Albarella have any available units?
413 Albarella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 413 Albarella have?
Some of 413 Albarella's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Albarella currently offering any rent specials?
413 Albarella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Albarella pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Albarella is pet friendly.
Does 413 Albarella offer parking?
Yes, 413 Albarella offers parking.
Does 413 Albarella have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Albarella does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Albarella have a pool?
Yes, 413 Albarella has a pool.
Does 413 Albarella have accessible units?
No, 413 Albarella does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Albarella have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Albarella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Albarella have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 Albarella does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Garage
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cibolo Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas