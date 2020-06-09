276 Willow Bluff

Amenities
MOVE IN READY! FRESHLY PAINTED,NEW FLOORING, NEW CARPET. Spacious 4 bed/3 full baths home in community of Willow Bridge. Open floor plan with abundant natural light. Kitchen offers eat-in dining, electric cooking, and plenty of cabinet space. Formal Dining and Living room. Large master suite with double vanity, garden tub, and separate shower. Generously sized secondary bedrooms, Has one bedroom downstair, Large loft, Enjoy the private backyard with covered patio. Schertz-Cibolo- UC School District! Convenient access to I-35, Randolph AFB, and local shopping.