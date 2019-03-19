Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
224 CLYDESDALE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
224 CLYDESDALE ST
224 Clydesdale St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Cibolo
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location
224 Clydesdale St, Cibolo, TX 78108
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE YEAR OLD PAINT AND FLOORING, LARGE MASTER SUITE AND CLOSET. SEPARATE DINING AREA WITH LARGE KITCHEN, OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NICE COVERED PATIO IN LARGE BACKYARD. NO PETS ALLOWED, AND NO SMOKING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have any available units?
224 CLYDESDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Cibolo, TX
.
Is 224 CLYDESDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
224 CLYDESDALE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 CLYDESDALE ST pet-friendly?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cibolo
.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST offer parking?
Yes, 224 CLYDESDALE ST offers parking.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have a pool?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 CLYDESDALE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 CLYDESDALE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
