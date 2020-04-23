All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated April 23 2020 at 3:28 AM

221 Little Wichita

221 Little Wichita · No Longer Available
Location

221 Little Wichita, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
game room
Beautiful 2678 sq ft 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, Two Story home in the Red River Ranch Subdivision. Exterior features include Green Belt, covered/enclosed patio, sprinkler system and garage door opener. Interior features: ss appliances, 2" wood faux blinds, 9' ceilings, MB garden tub w/separate shower, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, large kitchen island, large bedrooms and game room. Home is like new and within minutes to Randolph AFB, approx 30 minutes Fort Sam and minutes to all kinds of shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Little Wichita have any available units?
221 Little Wichita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 221 Little Wichita have?
Some of 221 Little Wichita's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Little Wichita currently offering any rent specials?
221 Little Wichita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Little Wichita pet-friendly?
No, 221 Little Wichita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 221 Little Wichita offer parking?
Yes, 221 Little Wichita offers parking.
Does 221 Little Wichita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Little Wichita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Little Wichita have a pool?
No, 221 Little Wichita does not have a pool.
Does 221 Little Wichita have accessible units?
No, 221 Little Wichita does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Little Wichita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Little Wichita has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Little Wichita have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Little Wichita does not have units with air conditioning.
