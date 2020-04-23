221 Little Wichita

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 2678 sq ft 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, Two Story home in the Red River Ranch Subdivision. Exterior features include Green Belt, covered/enclosed patio, sprinkler system and garage door opener. Interior features: ss appliances, 2" wood faux blinds, 9' ceilings, MB garden tub w/separate shower, granite counters, upgraded cabinets, large kitchen island, large bedrooms and game room. Home is like new and within minutes to Randolph AFB, approx 30 minutes Fort Sam and minutes to all kinds of shopping!