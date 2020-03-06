217 Dove Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

~Pride of ownership shows in this beautiful 5 BR/3.5 bath home in Saddle Creek Ranch~Spacious living room w/high ceilings w/natural light~Study w/French doors off of the entry~Beautiful kitchen w/granite countertops, stainless appliances, lots of counter space & cabinets~Master bedroom downstairs w/walk-in closet~Master bath w/double vanities, garden tub, tiled shower~4 more bedrooms upstairs+gameroom+media room!~This home is an entertainer's dream!!~No pets allowed~Ready for move in on April 8, 2020~