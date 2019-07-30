2084 Persimmon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AVAILABLE 06/07/2019, EXTREMELY RARE RENTAL FIND in Royal Oak Acres. 4BR/2Bath 1-story nestled on heavily wooded 1-acre lot in Cibolo, TX; kitchen opens to living room w/ fireplace; 2 eating areas include breakfast nook & separate dining room. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets and outside access to backyard, master bath has separate vanities, large garden tub & stall shower. Spacious secondary rooms and garage. Huge park-like backyard w/ covered patio, deck, and storage shed! Easy access to I-35 corridor.