202 Hanover Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage new construction

First Time for Rent! 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths *2 car garage with Garage door opener * 2019/2020 Built home * Solar Pannels * Nice Country View * Large Corner Lot, Back Patio and Backyard * Sprinkler system * Generous Living x Dining room & Kitchen * Durable floor, BDRs/carpet * Alexa Automation system * Granite counter tops/Bath's vanities * Great Kitchen/Energy Efficient Appliances * Private Master Bedroom * Walk in Shower * Lots of closets * Study is Optional 4th Bedroom * Community Pool * Clubhouse and Playground * Minutes to New Braunfels and San Antonio!