136 Cenizo Spring - GREAT 2 STORY HOME LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN. KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND AND DESIGNER BLINDS. PERGO FLOORS IN UPSTAIRS LOFT. MASTER BATH HAS LARGE GARDEN TUB. WALK IN CLOSETS. COVERED PATIO WITH PRIVACY FENCE. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD. AMENITIES INCLUDE PARK AND SOCCER FIELD. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.
(RLNE2686161)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have any available units?
136 Cenizo Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 136 Cenizo Springs have?
Some of 136 Cenizo Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Cenizo Springs currently offering any rent specials?
136 Cenizo Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.