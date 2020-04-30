All apartments in Cibolo
136 Cenizo Springs

136 Cenizo Spring · No Longer Available
Location

136 Cenizo Spring, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
136 Cenizo Spring - GREAT 2 STORY HOME LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN. KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND AND DESIGNER BLINDS. PERGO FLOORS IN UPSTAIRS LOFT. MASTER BATH HAS LARGE GARDEN TUB. WALK IN CLOSETS. COVERED PATIO WITH PRIVACY FENCE. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD. AMENITIES INCLUDE PARK AND SOCCER FIELD. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.

(RLNE2686161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Cenizo Springs have any available units?
136 Cenizo Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 136 Cenizo Springs have?
Some of 136 Cenizo Springs's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Cenizo Springs currently offering any rent specials?
136 Cenizo Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Cenizo Springs pet-friendly?
No, 136 Cenizo Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cibolo.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs offer parking?
Yes, 136 Cenizo Springs offers parking.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Cenizo Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have a pool?
No, 136 Cenizo Springs does not have a pool.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have accessible units?
No, 136 Cenizo Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Cenizo Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Cenizo Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Cenizo Springs does not have units with air conditioning.

