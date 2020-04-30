136 Cenizo Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

136 Cenizo Spring - GREAT 2 STORY HOME LOCATED ON CUL-DE-SAC WITH OPEN FLOORPLAN. KITCHEN FEATURES ISLAND AND DESIGNER BLINDS. PERGO FLOORS IN UPSTAIRS LOFT. MASTER BATH HAS LARGE GARDEN TUB. WALK IN CLOSETS. COVERED PATIO WITH PRIVACY FENCE. GARAGE DOOR OPENER. COVERED PATIO IN BACKYARD. AMENITIES INCLUDE PARK AND SOCCER FIELD. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING AND MAJOR FREEWAYS.



(RLNE2686161)