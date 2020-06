Amenities

Beautiful 2-story home in the Cibolo Valley Ranch Subdivision! Lovely kitchen with open floor plan, and spacious living room areas suitable for the whole family to enjoy! Huge master bedroom flows into the just as roomy closet and bathroom! Upstairs gameroom with Projector and projection screen! Super conveniently close to shopping, Randolph and major high ways! This home is a must see!!!