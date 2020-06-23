All apartments in Cibolo
Find more places like 124 Angus Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cibolo, TX
/
124 Angus Way
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:46 PM

124 Angus Way

124 Angus Way · (210) 899-5554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cibolo
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

124 Angus Way, Cibolo, TX 78108

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Angus Way have any available units?
124 Angus Way has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 124 Angus Way currently offering any rent specials?
124 Angus Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Angus Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Angus Way is pet friendly.
Does 124 Angus Way offer parking?
No, 124 Angus Way does not offer parking.
Does 124 Angus Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Angus Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Angus Way have a pool?
No, 124 Angus Way does not have a pool.
Does 124 Angus Way have accessible units?
No, 124 Angus Way does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Angus Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Angus Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Angus Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Angus Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 124 Angus Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cibolo 3 BedroomsCibolo Apartments with Balcony
Cibolo Apartments with ParkingCibolo Apartments with Pool
Cibolo Dog Friendly ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Converse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity