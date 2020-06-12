109 Carmel Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home! Open Floor Plan! Spacious Living Area! Gorgeous master suite, with garden tub and separate shower, huge walk-in closet! Spacious secondary Bedrooms! Secondary Bedroom Downstairs with a Full Bath near by for Guests or an Office! Large Back Yard with Huge Storage Shed! Acclaimed Schertz-Cibolo-UC school district! Great location near Randolph AFB and Fort Sam! Community has a swimming pool! Convenient to Shopping! Application is online at www.DeloresDeVaul.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4490255)