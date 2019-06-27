Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

101 SPRINGTREE CLIFF Available 07/10/19 SPRINGTREE CLIFFS/SCUCISD RENTAL - LOVELY ONE STORY HOME ON CORNER LOT. SPLIT BEDROOM FLOORPLAN WITH STUDY. TWO LIVING AND TWO DINING AREAS. ISLAND KITCHEN. CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT. MASTER HAS SEPARTE SHOWER AND GARDEN TUB. NICE BACKYARD WITH COVERED PATIO. DESIRABLE SCUCISD SCHOOLS. QUICK COMMUTE TO HIGHWAYS AND JBSA-RANDOLPH OR FT SAM.



(RLNE2343083)