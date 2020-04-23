This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Channelview has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 952 Willersley Lane have any available units?
952 Willersley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 952 Willersley Lane have?
Some of 952 Willersley Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Willersley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952 Willersley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Willersley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Willersley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 952 Willersley Lane offer parking?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have a pool?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have accessible units?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 952 Willersley Lane has units with air conditioning.
