All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 952 Willersley Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
952 Willersley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

952 Willersley Lane

952 Willersley Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

952 Willersley Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Channelview has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Willersley Lane have any available units?
952 Willersley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 952 Willersley Lane have?
Some of 952 Willersley Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Willersley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
952 Willersley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Willersley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Willersley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 952 Willersley Lane offer parking?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have a pool?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have accessible units?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 952 Willersley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 952 Willersley Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 952 Willersley Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine