Last updated January 13 2020 at 6:02 PM

909 Littleport Ln

909 Littleport Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 Littleport Lane, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Littleport Ln have any available units?
909 Littleport Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 909 Littleport Ln currently offering any rent specials?
909 Littleport Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Littleport Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Littleport Ln is pet friendly.
Does 909 Littleport Ln offer parking?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not offer parking.
Does 909 Littleport Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Littleport Ln have a pool?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not have a pool.
Does 909 Littleport Ln have accessible units?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Littleport Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Littleport Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Littleport Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

