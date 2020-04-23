Rent Calculator
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
805 Horncastle Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:48 AM
1 of 30
805 Horncastle Street
805 Horncastle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
805 Horncastle Street, Channelview, TX 77530
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 805 Horncastle Street have any available units?
805 Horncastle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Channelview, TX
.
Is 805 Horncastle Street currently offering any rent specials?
805 Horncastle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Horncastle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Horncastle Street is pet friendly.
Does 805 Horncastle Street offer parking?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not offer parking.
Does 805 Horncastle Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Horncastle Street have a pool?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not have a pool.
Does 805 Horncastle Street have accessible units?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Horncastle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Horncastle Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 Horncastle Street does not have units with air conditioning.
