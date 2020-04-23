All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 803 Knob Hollow St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
803 Knob Hollow St
Last updated August 23 2019 at 7:18 PM

803 Knob Hollow St

803 Knob Hollow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 Knob Hollow Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated home. New granite counters, laminate floors, light fixtures, tile shower surrounds, brand new central AC! All that it needs is a family to call it home. You won't find a nicer home on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 Knob Hollow St have any available units?
803 Knob Hollow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 803 Knob Hollow St have?
Some of 803 Knob Hollow St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Knob Hollow St currently offering any rent specials?
803 Knob Hollow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Knob Hollow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Knob Hollow St is pet friendly.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St offer parking?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not offer parking.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have a pool?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have a pool.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have accessible units?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Knob Hollow St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine