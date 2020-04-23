Beautifully renovated home. New granite counters, laminate floors, light fixtures, tile shower surrounds, brand new central AC! All that it needs is a family to call it home. You won't find a nicer home on the market.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have any available units?
803 Knob Hollow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 803 Knob Hollow St have?
Some of 803 Knob Hollow St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 Knob Hollow St currently offering any rent specials?
803 Knob Hollow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 Knob Hollow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 Knob Hollow St is pet friendly.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St offer parking?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not offer parking.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have a pool?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have a pool.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have accessible units?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have accessible units.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 Knob Hollow St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 Knob Hollow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 803 Knob Hollow St has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)