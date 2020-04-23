All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 602 Lakeside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
602 Lakeside Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:41 PM

602 Lakeside Drive

602 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

602 Lakeside Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
602 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 602 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 602 Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine