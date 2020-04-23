Rent Calculator
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
602 Lakeside Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:41 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
602 Lakeside Drive
602 Lakeside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 Lakeside Drive, Channelview, TX 77530
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
602 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Channelview, TX
.
Is 602 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Channelview
.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 602 Lakeside Drive has a pool.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Lakeside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Lakeside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
