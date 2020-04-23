All apartments in Channelview
Channelview, TX
1907 Jamie Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1907 Jamie Lane

1907 Jamie Ln · No Longer Available
Channelview
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

1907 Jamie Ln, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,3 bath home on an over sized corner lot! Spacious floor plan, high ceilings, two living areas. separate dining. Downstairs master bdrm w/ full bath, double vanity, tub/shower separate & one additional bdrm downstairs. Eat-in kitchen w/ large island, granite counter tops, side-by-side fridge overlooking the family room. Two bedrooms upstairs w/ full bath & Family rm. Spacious back yard w/ covered patio & sprinkler system. Easy access to IH-35 & conveniently located to shopping & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 Jamie Lane have any available units?
1907 Jamie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1907 Jamie Lane have?
Some of 1907 Jamie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 Jamie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1907 Jamie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 Jamie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1907 Jamie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1907 Jamie Lane offers parking.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 Jamie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane have a pool?
No, 1907 Jamie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1907 Jamie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 Jamie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 Jamie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 Jamie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

