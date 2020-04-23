1907 Jamie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom,3 bath home on an over sized corner lot! Spacious floor plan, high ceilings, two living areas. separate dining. Downstairs master bdrm w/ full bath, double vanity, tub/shower separate & one additional bdrm downstairs. Eat-in kitchen w/ large island, granite counter tops, side-by-side fridge overlooking the family room. Two bedrooms upstairs w/ full bath & Family rm. Spacious back yard w/ covered patio & sprinkler system. Easy access to IH-35 & conveniently located to shopping & schools.