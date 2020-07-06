Rent Calculator
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:31 AM
1 of 53
1807 Hidden Breeze Dr
1807 Hidden Breeze Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Channelview
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location
1807 Hidden Breeze Drive, Channelview, TX 77049
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2 bath home located in the Channelview area. This home has open living spaces and spacious rooms, great for any family!! schedule you viewing today!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have any available units?
1807 Hidden Breeze Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Channelview, TX
.
Is 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Hidden Breeze Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr offer parking?
No, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have a pool?
No, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have accessible units?
No, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1807 Hidden Breeze Dr has units with air conditioning.
