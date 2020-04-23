All apartments in Channelview
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1707 Merton

1707 Merton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Merton Drive, Channelview, TX 77015

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7f66389026 ----
This is a beautiful 1,056 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent in New Forest Crossing. Perfect for the family who wants to live in a great area with plenty of access to local suburban culture.

One story floor plan
3 bedrooms
2 bathrooms
Large backyard
Plenty of bathroom storage
Fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space
Central AC
Washer dryer connections in the house
2 car garage
Did not flood during Harvey!

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below.
If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.
If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.

We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our units go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Merton have any available units?
1707 Merton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 1707 Merton have?
Some of 1707 Merton's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Merton currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Merton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Merton pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Merton is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Merton offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Merton offers parking.
Does 1707 Merton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Merton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Merton have a pool?
No, 1707 Merton does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Merton have accessible units?
No, 1707 Merton does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Merton have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Merton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Merton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 Merton has units with air conditioning.

