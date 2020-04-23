1707 Merton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a beautiful 1,056 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent in New Forest Crossing. Perfect for the family who wants to live in a great area with plenty of access to local suburban culture.



One story floor plan

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Large backyard

Plenty of bathroom storage

Fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space

Central AC

Washer dryer connections in the house

2 car garage

Did not flood during Harvey!



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below.

If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.

If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.



We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our units go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!