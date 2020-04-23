All apartments in Channelview
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:52 AM

16022 Upshire St

16022 Upshire Street · No Longer Available
Location

16022 Upshire Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3bd 2 bath home - Nice 3bd 2 bath home. Large living area. Tile throughout the entire home for easy clean. Large back yard fro more family fun.

(RLNE4920971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16022 Upshire St have any available units?
16022 Upshire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 16022 Upshire St currently offering any rent specials?
16022 Upshire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16022 Upshire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16022 Upshire St is pet friendly.
Does 16022 Upshire St offer parking?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not offer parking.
Does 16022 Upshire St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16022 Upshire St have a pool?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not have a pool.
Does 16022 Upshire St have accessible units?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not have accessible units.
Does 16022 Upshire St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16022 Upshire St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16022 Upshire St does not have units with air conditioning.

